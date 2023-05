Харден пригласил на матч против Бостона жертву массовой стрельбы в университете

James Harden invited John Hao, a Michigan State shooting victim, to Game 4 on Sunday. Harden gave his shoes to Hao postgame as a souvenir after his 42-point performance. 🎥 @espn pic.twitter.com/Inx5Idgqks

x

Для удобства пользования сайтом используются Cookies. Подробнее... This website uses Cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. Learn more...