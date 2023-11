Тейтум сотворил историю в матче против Бруклина

Jayson Tatum just became the 10th player in NBA history to score 10,000 points at his age (25.67). LeBron James Kobe Bryant Kevin Durant Carmelo Anthony Tracy McGrady Devin Booker Bob McAdoo Giannis Antetokounmpo Dwight Howard Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum (25 years, 246 days) tonight became the youngest player in Celtics history to reach 10,000 career points. The next-youngest was Antoine Walker (26 years, 131 days).

JAYSON TATUM 10K ☘️ Jayson hits 10,000 career points, becoming the youngest Celtic in history to reach the milestone 💪 @jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/LFZKZPuAbb

