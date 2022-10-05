iSport.ua
Заявка має великий сенс: Реакція соц.мереж на можливість проведення Україною чемпіонату світу

ISPORT.ua зібрав головні висловлюваня на тему головної новини дня.
Сегодня, 19:09
Португалия, Украина и Испания
Сьогодні, 5 жовтня, федерації футболу Іспанії та Португалії, а також УАФ підтвердили, що Україна доєднується до заявки на проведення ЧС-2030.

Редакція ISPORT.ua зібрала найцікавіші реакції щодо головної новини цього дня. 

В основному люди підтримують рішення додати нашу країну до спільної заявки на проведення чемпіонату світу.

Деякі люди дещо нейтрально прийняли цю новину.

Звичайно, не обійшлося й без тих, хто виступив проти, вважаючи цей хід піаром та нісенітницею.

Не забули також приплести славнозвісний український расизм. Хоча, згадуючи слова екс-гравця збірної Англії Сола Кемпбелла, котрий казав фанатам не їхати в Україну на ЧЄ-2012, бо вони "можуть повернутися додому у трунах", це навіть не здивувало.

А поки світ ділиться на тих, хто за та проти, нам залишається лише чекати 74-й конгрес ФІФА у 2024 році, коли буде прийняте рішення про місце проведення турніру.

