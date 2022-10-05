Заявка має великий сенс: Реакція соц.мереж на можливість проведення Україною чемпіонату світу

Сьогодні, 5 жовтня, федерації футболу Іспанії та Португалії, а також УАФ підтвердили, що Україна доєднується до заявки на проведення ЧС-2030.

Редакція ISPORT.ua зібрала найцікавіші реакції щодо головної новини цього дня.

В основному люди підтримують рішення додати нашу країну до спільної заявки на проведення чемпіонату світу.

Друзі, Донецьк-2030🇺🇦 Донбас-арена! Пропоную чудове місце для проведення!



Україна, Іспанія та Португалія подали спільну заявку на проведення ЧС-2030 з футболу. pic.twitter.com/9fBHdkne8T — московія впєрдє (@moskoviavperde) October 5, 2022

Будемо раді вітати українців у Бразі, Порту, Лісабоні та Алгарве. Чемпіонат світу з футболу 2030 року буде роком єдності та миру. — Fábio Andrade (@fabio14andrade) October 5, 2022

Ukraine might just be the prohibitive favorite to host the 2030 Men's World Cup in FIFA's 2.0 era of 'Global Peacemaking' signaling. https://t.co/lYKa2vvcbc — Adam Beissel (@ExtraBeissHit) October 5, 2022

⚽️ Заявка України на ЧС-2030 може виглядати як піар, але вона має великий сенс. Це не ефемерна Олімпіада, розмови про яку = бенкет у чуму.



Роль 🇺🇦 у ЧС-2030 буде незначною: 1-2 групи, лише 2 міста (і 2🏟). Це у нас уже є + будуть кошти на модернізацію.

+ шалена медійна складова — Alex Mandziy (@OleksiyTheFirst) October 5, 2022

POV you got tickets to see Ukraine host the first game of 2030 World Cup https://t.co/XiBb8lfOvu pic.twitter.com/Hp0bjLyTNL — Matt (@MattMarr1997) October 5, 2022

Just FYI while ppl in the west scared about 🇷🇺 nukes, Ukrainians are applying to have FIFA World Cup in Ukraine in 2030 and discussing how awesome it will be and we will rebuild country by 2030. No one can scare us especially ru. #UkraineWillWin — Tetїana 🇺🇦 ✙ (@Tetianausua) October 4, 2022

Ukraine, Portugal and Spain today announced that they will jointly apply to organize the 2030 World Cup in football.



People have started speculating in which cities Ukraine will host games.



Many suggest Sevastopol, Kursk and Belhorod. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 5, 2022

Spain and Portugal have pulled a right flanker by adding Ukraine to their bid. They’ll get a few group games whilst Spain and Portugal have a free ride to host The World Cup. #WorldCup2030 — David ‘Rutger’ Walton (@ramsfan0285) October 5, 2022

Give the next World Cup to Ukraine. That might concentrate the rest of the world to get Putin's war finished. — Stephen McKenzie (@Stephen76035315) October 5, 2022

Деякі люди дещо нейтрально прийняли цю новину.

Point number 1 is all. Including Ukraine with Portugal and Spain makes no sense.



I am fine with Ukraine hosting a World Cup, just not in a joint bid with Portugal and Spain.



Plus 2030 has to be in Uruguay. — Tactical Manager (@ManagerTactical) October 5, 2022

Ukraine joining the Spain Portugal bid is weird, seems like UEFA trying to get some extra votes from something that geographically doesn't make any sense. I think a Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia World Cup would be cool or take it back to Uruguay for the centenary competition. — Noah (@noah_willett) October 5, 2022

Звичайно, не обійшлося й без тих, хто виступив проти, вважаючи цей хід піаром та нісенітницею.

Spain and Portugal inviting Ukraine to join their 2030 World Cup bid is absolutely just extending a genuine hand of friendship and unity through sport, and definitely not a cynical attempt to exploit mass sentiment. Definitely not. — Andy West (@andywest01) October 5, 2022

Ukraine in the middle of a war still got time to bid for World Cup hosting gigs 😂. pic.twitter.com/x93C8sxY3A — Crni Labud (@CrniiiLabud) October 5, 2022

ukraine are gonna PR there way into hosting the world cup over spain and portugal.. man you hate so see it, a spain+portugal world cup would be so elite.. https://t.co/CSAcw3rJiL pic.twitter.com/aStJZz5jPC — Fraser (@JediNabber) October 5, 2022

It should easily be the South American bid, given Uruguay hosted the 1930 World Cup



Saudi Arabia & Egypt would bring the same season issues that this 2022 World Cup is in the summer



The Ukraine bid is the most ridiculous thing ever https://t.co/bTunBb4cQg — Josiah🥑🏏🏉 (@bed_jartlet98) October 5, 2022

Ukraine just ruined a fantastic world cup bid. https://t.co/ZMqL0JoO4A — liam (@goalcaufield8) October 5, 2022

“Together with Portugal and Spain, Ukraine is applying for the hosting of the 2030 World Cup.”



Can anyone tell them, that they are not the center of the world. They demand the word stage, bcs. their leaders don’t know anything else to do, besides TV shows. https://t.co/p82E4oF74H — Zlatti71 (@djuric_zlatko) October 4, 2022

Не забули також приплести славнозвісний український расизм. Хоча, згадуючи слова екс-гравця збірної Англії Сола Кемпбелла, котрий казав фанатам не їхати в Україну на ЧЄ-2012, бо вони "можуть повернутися додому у трунах", це навіть не здивувало.

Everywhere is racist but places like Ukraine and Russia shouldn’t really be allowed to host a World Cup or European championships, the level of racism runs far too deep over there. It’s a different kind of hate for us. https://t.co/rv1B2e4Xav — Reuben Cruz 🇯🇲 (@longlive_reuben) October 5, 2022

А поки світ ділиться на тих, хто за та проти, нам залишається лише чекати 74-й конгрес ФІФА у 2024 році, коли буде прийняте рішення про місце проведення турніру.