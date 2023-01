Мама всегда поможет: игрок Боруссии забыл дома паспорт, рискуя пропустить свой рейс на сборы

BRO FORGOT HIS PASSPORT AND WAS LOOKING FOR HIS MUM💀😭 pic.twitter.com/7zZh5qwYV9

Jude Bellingham forgot his passport as Borussia Dortmund travelled to Marbella for a training camp. His mum saved the day 😆❤️ pic.twitter.com/Fo47WeOsWg

x

Для удобства пользования сайтом используются Cookies. Подробнее... This website uses Cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. Learn more...