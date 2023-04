Миннесота отстранила Гобера от матча плей-ин против Лейкерс

NEWS: The Minnesota @Timberwolves today announced the team has suspended center Rudy Gobert for one game following yesterday’s incident. Full release: https://t.co/YFuVmjTvhO

Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert had to be separated after a heated altercation during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/HVuPNdjrxs

